Portland Baseball investors have named two locations for a possible Major League Baseball stadium. One would be by Moda Center, the current location of the Portland Public School headquarters. The second location would be off of Vaughn St in Northwest Portland. KGW shows the two locations below. We wanted to ask you. Where do you think about a new baseball stadium? Put it near Moda Center? Put it in NW Portland? Don’t build one at all?

Discuss.