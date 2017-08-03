Plane Passenger Spots Man Texting About Exploiting Children

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Seattle police say a plane passenger contacted authorities as soon as his flight landed after he spotted a fellow traveler texting someone about sexually exploiting children.

KCPQ-TV reports the passenger was flying on Monday from SeaTac, Washington, to San Jose, California, when he glanced over, read a man’s texts and took pictures of the conversation.

Police say the man was texting a woman who has access to children as either a caregiver or babysitter.

Police detained the man and Seattle’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit located the woman and arrested her from a house in Tacoma. She was living with her ex-husband, his new wife and three children.

Both people were arrested in connection to the text messages, but no charges have been pressed as the investigation continues.