YELM, Wash. (AP) – A single-engine airplane had to make an emergency landing in Thurston County after its propeller broke mid-flight.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says the plane landed at about 3 p.m. Sunday along Pleasant Beach Road SE, near Lake Lawrence in Yelm, Washington.

The Olympian reports the pilot, who was not injured, landed the plane with no further damage.

The pilot was on his way from Portland, Oregon to Puyallup, Washington.