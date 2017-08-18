Plane Evacuated And Searched After Scare At PDX

Portland, Oregon – Police had to evacuated a Boston- bound flight overnight, after a scare involving a PDX airport employee. The Port of Portland says that employee got on a Jet Blue flight, when they were not suppose to be there. Police arrested them, and brought in a bomb-sniffing dog to look at all the baggage on-board. Every single passenger had to get off the plane and be re-screened. The flight took off around 2 o’clock Friday morning, almost four hours late. We are expecting an update from police today on what exactly that employee was doing.

