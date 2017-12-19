Pizza Hut Joke Gone Bad

A Pizza Hut employee in Stafford, Virginia, has been fired after writing a joke on a pizza box that was being delivered. The kids who ordered the pizza asked her to put a joke on the box. The problem is, the joke was a bit crude and probably not the best choice for a 12 and 15 year old to see. The mom complained, the driver apologized, but was fired anyway. What do you think? Is this just a hard lesson learned or was the punishment too harsh?

