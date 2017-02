Portland Or – Pink Martini has finally recovered their stolen van but it’s a bittersweet ending. Crooks painted over the van’s priceless artwork.

Band members received a call this morning. The van was found at Southeast 84th and Ellis and taken to an impound lot. Renowned artist Kenny Scharf, a friend of Andy Warhol, painted the van for Thomas Lauderdale. The band was holding onto hope that the crooks would not paint over the artwork, but to their dismay, that artwork is gone.