Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Salem

Salem, Or. – A federal investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board heads to Salem today to the scene of a deadly small plane crash near a private runway on Lardon Road N.E. The FAA is also investigating.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. It’s not clear if the pilot was trying to land or take off. The sheriff’s office plans to release the pilot’s identity later this morning. It wants to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened. The number to call is 503-588-5032.