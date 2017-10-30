A Piece Of Portland History Is On The Chopping Block

Portland, Ore. — A downtown Portland gazebo, made from parts of a century old hotel, is set to be removed early next year.

The gazebo that sits above the front entrance to to the Melting Pot Restaurant on SW 6th and Main is considered part of Portland Historic Reserve Inventory. It is made from material left from the demolition of the Congress Hotel in 1977. Today the Congress Center building sits in the hotels footprint.

Because the gazebo is part of the city’s Historic Reserve Inventory, the property owners had to make public their intentions to remove the gazebo and wait 180 days before taking any action. The property owners also do not need permission to remove the gazebo. A spokesperson for the city says the 180 day hold is to allow members of the public to come forward and offer to remove and place the gazebo on another property.

KXL reached out to Unico Properties about their plans for the gazebo, their public relations company replied with “Unico Properties does not have any updates or information to share about Congress Center at this time”.