Phoenix city council approves naming Sky Harbor airport terminal after John McCain

Robert Alexander/Getty Images(PHOENIX) — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Terminal 3 is undergoing a massive $590 million renovation, and along with that pricey facelift, will likely be a new name: The John S. McCain III Terminal.

Phoenix City Council unanimously voted in favor Wednesday of naming Terminal 3 after Sen. John McCain The Republican lawmaker, 81, has been representing the state since 1987. The plan to rename the terminal now advances to a heritage commission, which will hold a hearing on the matter.

“Proud that tonight my colleagues and I unanimously approved a plan to name Sky Harbor Airport’s Terminal 3 in honor of a great American and lifelong public servant, @SenJohnMcCain,” Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton tweeted Wednesday night.

Terminal 3’s renovation is expected to be complete by 2020. It will include a remodeled concourse, new shops, restaurants and energy efficient lighting, ABC affiliate KNXV reported.

Terminal 4 is named after Barry Goldwater, another long-serving Republican senator from the state who also ran for president.

In an announcement earlier this month, Stanton said, “Senator McCain has given so much of himself to our country, to Arizona and to Phoenix. Giving something back to an American hero, a former naval aviator, and a 30-year member of the U.S. Senate is the least we can do.”

Councilman Jim Waring echoed Stanton’s sentiments. “Sky Harbor Airport is one of America’s busiest airports and is a point of pride for Phoenicians,” according to KNXV-TV. “As such, there is no greater honor the city can bestow than to name one of its terminals after a community leader.”

McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer earlier this year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.