In Brief: Paul Thomas Anderson’s movie about an emotionally distant dress designer is sew-sew.



Phantom Thread casts Daniel Day-Lewis as Reynolds Woodcock. He lives in post-war England in the early 1950s and is one of Europe’s most famous dress designers. Woodcock is ably assisted by his spinster sister the cynical Cyril. She’s done by one of the film’s two scene-stealers Leslie Manville (Mr. Turner).

The other is not Day-Lewis. It is the tall, somewhat gangly Alma who is wonderfully done by Vicky Krieps. Woodcock meets her on a short trip to the coast and asks her out on a date. He sees something special in the clumsy but charming Alma and she becomes the model for some of his new designs.

From there writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson drags us through his insecurities then through hers and then back again. Round and round it goes until the film ends with what has now become a patented PTA ending.

In other words, it’s bizarre.

The last movie Day-Lewis made was in 2011. It was his Oscar, Golden Globe and other award-winners portrayal of Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln. With three Oscars and dozens of other awards and a ton of nominations, he truly is one of his generation’s great actors. And if he is to be believed, this will be Day-Lewis’ last role — ever.

That’s sad. If you’re going to go out, it would be better to go out with something better than this film.

What’s surprising about Day-Lewis’ choice of this part is that his success mostly came about because he’s really picky about the roles he chooses. Maybe he should have been a little more choosy with this one. My attitude about his acting in Phantom Thread probably won’t make sense to a lot of you considering Day-Lewis got a Golden Globe nomination for best actor and that he’ll likely be found in the same category at the Oscars.

Hanging by a thread here and trying not to needle either Day-Lewis or Anderson too much, but this movie is just boring. Day-Lewis pouts and sulks his way through this character. You often don’t like the protagonists in a PTA movie and that’s by design but at least most are interesting.

Day-Lewis’ Woodcock is not.

The film’s two women — Manville especially — are not only interesting, but they are intriguing. Krieps is electric. The pheromones literally ooze from the screen and you can see why a man like Woodcock would find her irresistible. Other men — should someone be able to drag them to a clunker about dressmaking — will find her the same. If only she had something to do other than to support Day-Lewis’ sulky tantrums.

Krieps is a great young actress who is popular in Europe. The good news is this a U.S. career break so we’ll no doubt see a lot more of her in the future.

It is Manville, however who really does steal the show. Everyone is raving about Day-Lewis — and I suspect that is more because it is his “last” movie — but Manville is the person in the cast with the most spark. She is an actress with the rare ability to speak volumes while not saying a word and her character has very few of them. So Manville is forced to express herself more with a look here and there, or puzzled expression or one of anger and disdain.

Awards nominators ought to give the lady some kudos. They didn’t and haven’t but she has exceptional chops.

As for the movie? Heavy sigh! I love Paul Thomas Anderson movies. He hasn’t done a one since Inherent Vice in 2014 and has been missed. Critics and fans look forward to his work. Anderson’s characters and plots — like the acclaimed There Will Be Blood or The Master, Punch-Drunk Love, Magnolia, Boogie Nights —are often genius. When PTA gets it right, no one gets it right better. He does — however — have a flaw. Anderson hooks you and then often takes you down a dead end road. It often seems like — as it is here — that he doesn’t really have a satisfactory ending in sight and has grown tired of the whole thing.

So he just tacks something on the end. In this case the something is very bizarre and, ultimately unsatisfactory. This one ranks as — gawd, here’s word play that’s as bad as the movie — sew-sew.

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Stars: Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Leslie Manville

Rated R for mature themes, language and brief nudity. One of director Paul Thomas Anderson’s worst efforts and a sad swan song for actor Daniel Day-Lewis. Give this a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.