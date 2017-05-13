Driver Killed in Collision With PGE Truck

McMinnville, OR – A man is dead after driving his car into a Portland General Electric truck Friday, near McMinnville. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says they got a report that 56 year old Thomas Tasker was driving erratically on Westside Road. Later, they learned he had crossed the center line of the road and smashed into the truck.

The two men in the PGE truck were treated at the scene and released. However, Tasker was killed by the collision.