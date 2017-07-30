People Killed and Injured in Gang Shootings

There were multiple shootings in the Portland area over the weekend.

Gresham, Oregon – Gresham Police are investigating a fatal shooting. A man on Southeast 187th Avenue and Stark Street was shot to death Saturday night shortly before 11 PM. The man was declared dead at the scene. Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, please call Gresham Police.

Portland, Oregon – And there was another shooting with injuries in Portland on Southeast 90th Avenue. Police went to the Lents neighborhood at 10:45 PM Saturday and found two juveniles with gunshot injuries. Portland Police say it might be yet another gang shooting.

One underage boy was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A juvenile female was treated at the scene. They’d been attending a party when a fight broke out, which led to the shooting. Police haven’t arrested any suspects.

Portland, Oregon – There was also a shooting Saturday night in Portland’s Woodlawn neighborhood. Portland Police found evidence of gunfire on Northeast 12th Avenue. But police didn’t find any gunshot victims there. Witnesses say they saw two cars speed away from the area at the time of the shooting, but police have no suspects.

Troutdale, Oregon – A shooting in Troutdale put one person in a hospital. A gunshot victim was found on Southeast 5th Street, but his injuries are not life-threatening. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, they searched the area for a suspect. And early Saturday a suspect was found; 44 year old Jerod Sutton is now under arrest.