People Jump Out Windows To Escape Apartment Fire In NE

Multnomah County, Oregon – KXL first told you about the apartment fire on the Gresham, Portland boarder as breaking news Tuesday morning on Portland’s Morning News. The second alarm fire at the Glendoveer Estates Apartments near Northeast 162nd and Glisan broke out around 7:15am and flames were so intense at first that firefighters had to call for backup.

Some people inside the burning building had to jump out of upper story windows to escape the fire. Newspartner KGW reports one had had to toss his daughter out of the window to someone waiting on the ground, who caught her. She is okay, according to witnesses.

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, after firefighters rescued him from the building’s third story via a ladder.

Firefighters tell us that two others also had to be taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

One firefighter also stepped on a burning balcony and fell from the second floor to the ground. He is OK, according to Gresham fire.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but according to officials with Gresham Fire, it started inside a ground-floor apartment and the initial investigation suggests the fire was accidental, and may have been started by candles. The official cause in still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping at least 19 victims with shelter and other immediate needs.

