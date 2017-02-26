People Hurt in Three Different Fires

There were three separate fires on Saturday that injured people.

One person was hurt when a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Portland Saturday. It spread so fast that one person was forced to jump from a 2nd-story window to get away. Columns of smoke could be seen a mile away. Firefighters say after they went to the fire at Southwest 45th Avenue, they had the fire out quickly.

The injured person is recovering at OHSU.

And another apartment building caught fire Saturday north of Vancouver, and one man was seriously hurt there too. The fire broke out outside Longview on 46th Avenue. The fire was caused by a man dropping his butane torch while re-fueling it, setting the floor on fire and burning his hands and face. Firemen helped get the man to a hospital with serious but non-fatal injuries.

The fire was coming out of the windows of the apartment building, but firefighters managed to contain most of the damage to one unit.

Also, a ten year old boy is suffering from serious burn injuries, after falling into a campfire in Clark County. It happened Saturday at Jenny Creek Road in La Center. They boy was taken to Emanuel Hospital in Portland with significant burns.