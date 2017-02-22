The People Of Bend Are Calling For Greg Walden

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Residents of central Oregon are calling on U.S. Rep. Greg Walden to hold a public town hall in Bend.

The Bulletin reports that for the past three weeks protesters have gathered outside the Hood River Republican’s Bend office calling for a public event in the largest city in his district. Walden’s last public event in Bend was in January 2013.

A number of the roughly 50 protesters on Tuesday said they would like Walden to clarify his plans for health care in the face of an appeal of the Affordable Care Act, and his stance on immigration and refugees.

On Tuesday, spokesman Andrew Malcolm said Walden is planning to hold a town hall in Bend sometime this year. Walden has held six town halls so far in 2017.