Pence swears in new surgeon general: ‘Make American health great again’

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Mike Pence swore in a familiar face as America’s new surgeon general on Tuesday.

Jerome Adams, who previously served as health commissioner for the state of Indiana, was sworn in by Pence just three years after being named to his former position by the same man.

.@POTUS is committed to the health & well-being of the US people & we are confident Dr. Jerome Adams will succeed as our new surgeon general pic.twitter.com/F3QPheWs3m — Vice President Pence (@VP) September 5, 2017

He will serve as the country’s 20th surgeon general. Sylvia Trent-Adams had filled the role as acting surgeon general since Vivek Murthy was relieved of the position by President Donald Trump.

Adams was approved by the Senate earlier this month after being nominated by Trump. The doctor referenced Trump during his confirmation.

“To borrow a phrase from our president, let’s all work together to make American health great again,” Adams said.

Adams is an anesthesiologist by trade and graduated from Indiana University and the University of California. He is the father of three children.

The Maryland native said during confirmation proceedings that he planned to focus on the nation’s opioid crisis and untreated mental health concerns.

“Our nation is facing a drug crisis,” Adams said in his opening statement last month. “The addictive properties of prescription opioids is a scourge in America, and it must be stopped.”

