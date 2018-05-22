Peeping Tom Returns To Say I’m Sorry

Beaverton, Oregon – A man accused of peeping into women’s windows in Beaverton has been arrested twice in five weeks. Oregon Live reports the 27-year old Diego Herrea is also suspected of breaking-in and trying on women’s clothes. His first arrest was April 7th. He was booked into the Washington County Jail and later released because of a lack of beds. Herrea was back in jail last Wednesday accused of the same thing. He is still locked up accused of burglary.

Herrea actually returned to the scene of the crime to apologize. Amanda McMenamin tells KGW at first she didn’t believe Diego Herrea, but she says he told her how she slept, and what she wore to bed. Detectives say Herrea had other victims. Most recently he broke into a home on Southwest 123rd and tried on a woman’s clothes.

Herrea is facing charges of invasion of privacy and burglary.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.