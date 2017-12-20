Pedestrian Struck And Killed At 78th and NE Sandy

Portland, Or. – A woman was struck and killed this morning when she was hit by a car at 78th and NE Sandy Blvd. Portland Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

When officers, firefighters and medical personnel got there, they found community members performing CPR on a woman lying on the ground. The Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is responding to conduct an investigation.

Northeast Sandy Boulevard is closed from Northeast 75th Avenue to Northeast 79th Avenue, and is expected to remain so for several hours until the crash scene is clear.