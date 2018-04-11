Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver near Lincoln City.

Lt. Cari Boyd says 43-year-old Thomas Wilson of Otis died at scene Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 101.

He had been hit by a 1990 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 71-year-old Herbert Ware of Otis. Boyd says Ware was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

The Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine if other charges are warranted.