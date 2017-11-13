Pedestrian Killed On SE Stark

Portland, Or. – On Sunday November 12, 2017, at 7:59 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue.

Officers and emergency medical responders arrived at the crash and found a 40-year-old male on the roadway. Emergency medical personnel determined the man was deceased.

Based on the information learned during the preliminary investigation, officers believe the pedestrian was on Southeast Stark Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling on Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the crash location and is cooperating with investigators.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is responding to continue this investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are also responding to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency-line at 503-823-3333.