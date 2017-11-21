Pedestrian Hit and Killed Near Albany

UPDATE: Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley reports the pedestrian hit and killed Tuesday morning on Seven Mile Lane has been identified as Anna Dirkje Evan, 77, of Albany. The investigation found she was walking across the street to retrieve her newspaper, while it was still dark outside.

She was in the middle of the road when she was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling eastbound. Evan died immediately at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Alpha Mathews, 24, of Albany, was driving to work in his 2012 Dodge Ram pick-up when he struck Evan. Mathews has been cooperative with the investigation. At this time there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.

–Original Story–

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley says a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

Riley says deputies responded shortly before sunrise Tuesday to the collision near Albany. He says the pedestrian was crossing a road when hit, but more details won’t be released until the investigation is further along.