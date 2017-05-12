Pedestrian Hit and Killed on MLK in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a motorist in Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a driver striking a pedestrian Friday afternoon on northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Union Court and Marine Drive.

Officers and medical personnel located the man, who was suffering from traumatic injuries. Police say he was taken to a hospital but didn’t survive.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Officers from the traffic division are investigating.

No further information was immediately released.