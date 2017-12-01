Pedestrian Found Dead On Max Tracks

Portland, Or. – On Friday December 1, 2017, at 6:13 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 17th Avenue and McLoughlin Boulevard on the report of a pedestrian down on the MAX tracks. The caller, a MAX Operator, reported that the person appeared to be dead. Officers and medical personnel arrived in the area and determined that the person was deceased.

The details about how the crash occurred are not yet known but preliminary information indicates there may be as many as two different MAX trains involved in the incident. MAX Orange Line Service has been disrupted and there is not estimate on when it will be back operating. Also, traffic in the area of Southeast 17th Avenue and McLoughlin Boulevard is impacted by the crash investigation.