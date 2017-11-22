Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Two Cars In Gresham

Gresham, Oregon – A pedestrian was hit by two cars and killed in Gresham. The man was struck while trying to cross SE Divison at 179th around 7:30 Tuesday night. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, but both drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

A couple hours after this deadly crash there was another fatal accident in NE Portland. A car slammed into a power pole at NE 75th and Glisan just before 10pm Tuesday night. The driver, a man, later died at the hospital. Police say it’s still not clear what caused this crash. Authorities are still looking for witnesses.

Read more from Police:

Gresham, Ore.– On Nov. 21 at approximately 7:30 p.m. police responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on SE Division St. near SE 179th Ave. Police arrived on scene and discovered that an adult male was deceased. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

The drivers of both involved vehicles remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation. The East County Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating the circumstances leading to the collision. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Gresham Police at 503.618.2719.

On Tuesday November 21, 2017, at 9:58 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report that a vehicle had crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 75th Avenue.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and located a white sedan with a single occupant, an adult male driver The white sedan had collided with a power pole and the driver appeared to have sustained injuries as a result of the crash. Emergency medical personnel provided the man medical aid and transported him to a local hospital by ambulance. Once at the hospital medical personnel determined the man was deceased.

At this time officers have not located any witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team responded to the area to take over the investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are also responding to assist with the investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/40390