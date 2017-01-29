PDX Protests Against Trump

There were three separate protests against President Donald Trump in Portland on Saturday.

Hundreds of protestors marched through Portland International Airport Saturday, upset with President Trump’s executive order to keep Muslim refugees out of the country. Christian refugees would be given priority. During the protest a judge issued a stay on a portion of Trump’s order, causing the crowd at the airport to cheer.

There were officers on the scene, and the demonstration was peaceful.

There was also a protest against Trump over the issue of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The pipeline project was halted by President Obama before being approved again by Trump. Hundreds of demonstrators were in Pioneer Courthouse Square to demonstrate against Trump’s executive order Saturday.

Protesters say the pipeline threatens water resources at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota, where protesters have clashed with police.

And there was also a protest against Trump Saturday that started at the Oregon Convention Center. The issue at that march was about civil rights. That march began at the statue of Martin Luther King Jr., and marchers then walked up Grand Avenue.