PDX Becomes Friendlier

Portland International Airport has become the sixth in the country to offer travelers’ a new service to help them navigate inside the terminal. Airport spokeswoman Kama Simonds says the technology, an app called Aira (EYE ruh), aims to make the travel experience less stressful and better for folks with low vision or those who can’t see at all.

The app uses a phone’s camera and gps to guide the traveler through the airport. (Users can get a one month trial for free.) Despite all the turmoil in the world, maybe we can take some comfort in things like this that make life easier?