PCC Wants Help Looking For Vandals

Portland, Or. – The Portland Community College Public Safety, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in several incidents of criminal mischief on the Cascade Campus.

In the evening hours of December 23, 2018, several subjects posted anti-Semitic material on the Cascade Campus of Portland Community College, located at 705 North Killingsworth Street.

The material, which included flyers, stickers, tape, and adhesive, was posted in several locations around campus.

Surveillance video was reviewed by PCC Public Safety, which showed seven individuals walking onto campus at or about the time of the incident. Video surveillance also showed some of the subjects affixing the material to campus property. Two vehicles believed to be associated with the group were also recorded on video — a green 1995 to 2001 Ford Explorer and a green sedan, unknown make or model.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.