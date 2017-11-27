PBOT: Leaf Day Towing Starts Today

Portland, Oregon – Don’t get towed! That’s the message from PBOT as Leaf Day Towing starts today Monday 11-27-17.

Monday is the first day of towing in the leaf districts where we have been asked to tow cars off the street to provide more effective service.

Residents in Leaf Zone NW 2 should make sure their vehicles are off the street during the zone’s Leaf Day service on Monday, November 27th from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Vehicles parked in marked “no parking” zones will be towed at the owner’s expense. The boundaries of NW 2 are: NW Wilson Street to the north, NW 29th Avenue to the west, NW Northrup Street to the south, and NW 25th Avenue to the east.

PBOT tows vehicles in Leaf Day service zones where neighborhood leaders have requested the bureau to tow vehicles to facilitate a more effective leaf pickup service. Areas with towing include Northwest Portland, Goose Hollow in Southwest Portland and Sullivan’s Gulch in Northeast Portland. Anyone who parks a car on the street in Leaf Day service zones with towing — whether they live, work or shop there — needs to be on the lookout for “no parking” signs. In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, PBOT is posting “no parking” signs today in Leaf Service Zone NW 2, which will be swept on Monday, Nov. 27. A PBOT Public Information Officer will be on site on Monday morning to share information with the news media.

This year, PBOT is offering text message reminders of Leaf Day service in areas where we tow vehicles. Residents are invited to sign up at www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/subscribe

Remind your neighbors about Leaf Day by asking them to subscribe to weekly Leaf Day reminders by email



Would you like text message reminders about towing days?

Click here to sign up.

Obey “no parking” signs in Leaf Day tow zones or face towing in Northwest Portland, Goose Hollow and Sullivan’s Gulch. This is an example of the type of signs PBOT uses to warn people who park on the street. Signs will include the phone number for recovering a vehicle: 503-823-0044. Photo by Portland Bureau of Transportation.

Here are the scheduled dates for Leaf Day zones where vehicles are towed because of neighborhoods’ interest in providing the cleanest sweep possible. Most are in Northwest Portland. To reduce the impact to the public, parking restrictions are limited to two hours, 7 to 9 a.m., in all areas except Sullivan’s Gulch, where parking is restricted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, November 27 – NW 2

Wednesday, November 29 – NW 7, NW 9

Friday, December 1 – SW 1, SW 2

Monday, December 4 – NW 6, NW 8

Wednesday, December 6 – NW 3, NW 4

Friday, December 8 – NE 14

Any cars on the street during Leaf Day in these neighborhoods will be towed at their owners’ expense. The current contractual cost of a tow is $179. The cost to store a towed vehicle past the initial four hours is $27 per day. To locate your vehicle, call Police Auto Records at 503-823-0044.

Browse our interactive map to locate your Leaf Zone’s boundaries and service dates

View our interactive Leaf Day map to see details of service dates and zone boundaries. Zone numbers that say “clean sweep” on the pop up details are areas where we call tow trucks if you are parked on a block where “no parking” signs are posted. For example, NW 3 is labeled Northwest 3 (Inner West Clean Sweep).

Live or work in a Leaf Zone?

Check your Leaf Day brochure for more details

Each year, PBOT sends Leaf Day brochures to thousands of addresses in leaf zones. Those brochures include maps and information about towing in areas where we call for towing to get the most effective sweep possible.

From mid-November to mid-December, removing leaves from our streets is critical because letting them stay on the street can clog storm drains, flood intersections and make streets slippery. Our Leaf Day Pickup program is about getting the leaves cleaned up in a way that makes a better, healthier and safer Portland.

Want us to tow cars in your Leaf Zone?

Email the Leaf Day Program or contact your neighborhood association to work with your neighbors to request it

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Contact Portland’s Leaf Day Program:

503-865-LEAF (5323)

