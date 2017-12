A new survey by Creditcards.com finds that 3 out of 4 parents help their adult kids with at least some of their bills. Another survey back in 2009 found 2 out of 5 also supported their adult kids. Does this sound like you? My son is still a teenager and I don’t want to support him in adulthood….but I can’t see me saying no if he needs help. What do you think? How much is too much?

Rebecca

Survey: Most parents help adult children pay bills