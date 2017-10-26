Pawn Shop Damaged By Fire

Happy Valley, Or. – The Stuff pawn shop was damaged by an early morning fire today. Clackamas County Fire says it got a call just after 6 a.m. from a passerby that smoke was coming from the business on SE 82nd Avenue and Otty Road. Crews had to cut through a metal security door to get inside the building and found fire both inside and on the roof and the H-VAC unit. Portland Fire and Rescue helped knock down the fire. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

photo by Rosemary Reynolds

The owner told KXL the fire is electrical and started in the middle of the store. It’s been in the area for 27 years.