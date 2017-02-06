Patriots win in OT

It was the first overtime in Superbowl history, and it came after the biggest comeback in Superbowl history – the New England Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit, to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in OT 34-28. Tom Brady finished with 466 yards and two touchdowns, and led the Patriots offense through a comeback that didn’t seem possible after the Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 lead. It was a game that started off with domination from Atlanta, who did not look rattled at all by the big stage. Instead, it was the experienced Patriots who looked uncomfortable. Brady was overthrowing his receivers, and the Falcons offense was ripping apart that New England defense.

Even the beginning of the second half gave the Falcons a build on their lead, as they eventually got to that 28-3 point, the biggest lead they would hold. remember, no Superbowl team had overcome a deficit of over 10 points. Their lead was 25.

That’s when things changed.

Slowly, Brady and his offense got things together. They finally got in the end zone, which began their run – a run that would ultimately result in 31 unanswered points. Yes, that’s right.

31 unanswered.

That run included touchdowns, two point conversions, an overtime coin toss, and an overtime touchdown drive that didn’t even get Atlanta a chance to touch the ball in the extra period.

So, was that the best Superbowl you have ever seen? It was obviously the best comeback in Superbowl history. What did you think of the game – were you rooting for the Patriots or the Falcons? Did anyone expect the Falcons to fall apart like that, or the Patriots to perform that well down by that much?