Paterson is not just Paterson as in New Jersey. It’s also the name of the main character who lives in that city. Apparently his parents had no imagination though that’s not something you learn from the film.

That his name is Paterson is noted with a wry, ironic smile. Other lines from the film are delivered with the same viewer delight.

Our guy is a bus driver who imagines himself a poet. He’s enamored with a local poet who has limited fame. All spare time while driving or walking is spent composing some not so creative and not so interesting poetry. What makes it interesting is the character himself.

You can’t help but love the guy.

Paterson is married to Laura. She’s a bit eccentric. No. Not a bit. Laura is seriously eccentric and is into designing this and that. All this and thats — from clothing to shower curtains to walls and ceilings — are done in black and white.

At first you think she’s so-so and a bit odd. But then you realize Laura — unlike her plodding husband — is actually very creative and very talented. Laura is also sweetly simple and uses that simplicity to wrap her doting husband around her little finger. She inspires him and wants him to print his poems and then publish them.

He’s not ready to do that and puts her off.

All this sounds mundane and it kind of is. Moving forward, Paterson and Laura have a dog. He’s Marvin. The dog in general and the dog’s nightly walk to a local bar provides much of the film’s comic relief. Paterson’s interaction with the bar owner and its patrons — especially two lovers breaking up — is sometimes hilarious.

So are some of the conversations Paterson overhears on his bus. Others are deeply profound.

Adam Driver — best known these days as Kylo Ren from Star Wars: The Force Awakens — stars as Paterson. Golshifteh Farahani (Exodus: Gods and Kings, About Elly) does Laura.

Both are wonderfully ordinary which makes their performances very good. And that’s the case even though they are upstaged at every level by Marvin. But who can compete with a dog cast in a comic role? It’s almost unfair.

Driver is an interesting actor who stretches at every turn. His work in Star Wars is his most known but not close to his best. He’s wonderful as a priest struggling with his faith in the new Martin Scorsese flick Silence and rocked as a hedonistic narcissist in While We’re Young.

The guy is flat good.

The most fun — other than Marvin — is Golshifteh. Her light, breezy work dazzles and is quite entertaining. She’s simple but complex. Loving but self-absorbed. Intuitive but clueless.

Anyway, that’s the gist of the plot and info on the characters and actors. What’s seriously ironic is the specifics aren’t much deeper and — in a way — that’s the beauty of writer/director Jim Jarmusch’s film. He’s brilliant at making ordinary characters extraordinary. And that’s true whether it’s this average Joe bus driver or the vampires that inhabited Only Lovers Left Alive.

Ordinary — in Jarmusch’s case and that of his actors — works perfectly.

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Stars: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Rizwan Manji, Barry Shabaka Henley, Method Man

Rated R for mature themes and some language. A fun and extraordinary character study about ordinary people wanting to be extraordinary. Give it a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



