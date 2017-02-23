Patch-A-Thon Hits City of Portland Roads

By Rosemary Reynolds
Feb 23, 1:57 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.— City of Portland Road crews are on a two day blitz repairing potholes.  Patch-A-Thon takes place today February 23rd and tomorrow February 24th.  The intense road Work will take place quarterly.  Roads have taken a beating because of the Winter Storms.  There is a backlog of at least 1,000  potholes.  in a normal year the Portland Bureau of Transportation will fill more than 8,000 potholes.  Leah Treat Director of the Transportation Department says , “This is the worst I’ve seen it in the 4 years I’ve been here.”  The road maintenance reserve fund has been depleted.  the city asked FEMA for help .  half of the road tax approved by voters last May will go toward repairs.

