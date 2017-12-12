Pastors Car Stolen From His Home
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Dec 12, 2017 @ 12:08 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.– Rick McClatschey one of the Pastors at City Bible Church had his family car stolen from his own driveway near 162nd Av near Sandy and Halsey. Sunday December 10, 2017.  What’s heartbreaking about this in addition to the fact the car is gone is inside were clothes and toys belonging to Rick’s sister-in-law and her son. The woman and her son are staying with Rick’s family for the next several months.

The family filed a police report. The car is a 1999 Black Honda CRV  License Plate  Oregon WTN 465.  If you see it or find it call police right away.

Related Content

Reward Offered In Hit And Run Crash
Two In Hospital After Alcohol-Fueled Stabbing At P...
Gas Shortages Ahead Of Eclipse
Two Quakes Off Oregon Coast
Hash Oil Lab Explodes; Sends Man To Hospital
More Portland Riot Arrests
Comments