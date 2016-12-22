In Brief: Decent sci-fi and it has Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. What’s not to love?



Passengers casts Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence as passengers on a ship headed to a planet in another solar system. They’re awakened just 30-years into a 120-year cryogenic sleep. With 90-years to go it’s a death sentence. That’s not their biggest problem. The ship is malfunctioning and unless they find out why and fix it, they and the several thousand others asleep on the ship are going to die.

Lawrence — whose best acting efforts have been teaming with Bradley Cooper — has equally excellent chemistry with Pratt. They ping-pong perfectly off each other and with Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon) who provides some comedy relief as an android bartender.

Part drama and part romance, Passengers also has an original sci-fi angle. What do you do and how do you survive the tedium of 90-years confined in large but limited container? Add to that dazzling — and dare I say — out of the world special effects and the formula works.

Director Morton Tyldum (The Imitation Game) and his effects group will blow your mind. The shots of the ship spinning in space, its cavernous interior and the trips the characters take into space are — alone — worth the price of a ticket.

Director: Morton Tyldum

Stars: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Laurence Fishburne, Andy Garcia

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and brief nudity. You can’t beat the chemistry of Lawrence and Pratt unless it’s Lawrence and Bradly Cooper. Good sci-fi that gets a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Email him!