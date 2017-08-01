Passenger Injured By Gunfire IN SE Portland

Portland, Or. – A passenger in a car suffered life threatening injuries early today when he was shot in SE Portland. It happened near SE 7th and SE Stark. Police say the man and a friend had left a bar near by and were driving on SE Stark when the shooting happened.

Police say there doesn’t appear to be any reason for the shooting and they have no suspect description. They ask anyone who witnessed the shooting and hasn’t yet talked with police to call the bureau’s non emergency line at 503-823-3333.