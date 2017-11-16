Parents Sue Oregon School District Over Transgender Policy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Parents at a rural Oregon high school have filed a federal lawsuit over the school district’s policy to allow a transgender male student into the boys’ locker room and bathroom.

The lawsuit filed this week in Portland challenges a decision by the Dallas School District to allow 16-year-old Elliot Yoder to use boys’ facilities.

Elliot was born a biological female but identifies as male.

He came out in 2015 at a school board meeting during an uproar about the district’s policy.

Oregon guidelines released last year outline what districts should do to accommodate transgender students.

The district did not return a call for comment.

Defendants also include the state of Oregon and the U.S. Department of Education.

Dallas has 15,000 residents and is about 60 miles south of Portland.