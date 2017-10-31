Parent Sues PPS Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Portland, Oregon – Portland Public Schools is facing a lawsuit from the mother of a nine-year old girl. The child is developmentally disabled. Oregon Live reports the suit alleges the child was sexually abused in a school restroom by a teacher’s aide. Earlier this year, a county judge found the employee not guilty. When the girl was called to the stand she was unable to describe any sexual touching. Many of her words could not be understood by people who didn’t know the girl. It may be easier for her mother to win a civil lawsuit, where a jury will need to meet a lower standard. The school district has not yet commented on the lawsuit. The child was seven when the alleged incident happened.

The mother is suing Portland Public Schools to the tune of $7.5 million dollars, even though a previous sex abuse case was dropped.

Back in March the Mom disagreed with a judge’s ruling after a 6-day-trial that found Brett Christy Hamilton not guilty of first degree sex abuse.

The new suit faults the school district for failing to require at least two employees in the restroom with a child that needs assistance and for allegedly failing to implement common sense child abuse prevention policies.

KXL’s Steve Leader and Rosemary Reynolds contributed to this story.