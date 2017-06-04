Parades and Rallies on Saturday

Portland, Oregon – Downtown Portland was full of people Saturday night for the Rose Festival’s 41st annual Starlight Parade.

The parade draws high school bands from all over the Northwest. About three hundred thousand people lined the streets. The Grand Marshall of the parade was Elvis impersonator John Schroeder.

Mosier, Oregon – It’s the one year anniversary of the oil train derailment in Mosier, and there was a public rally Saturday afternoon by people opposing oil trains going through the Columbia Gorge. A year ago, 16 cars derailed, 4 caught fire, and 42 thousand gallons of oil was spilled. Saturday’s rally drew 250 people.

There is now tougher regulation for the trains. Union Pacific has stepped up weekly inspections, but many people at the rally would like the oil trains to just stop altogether.