Pam Anderson: Blaming Weinstein Victims?

PORTLAND, Ore. – In an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly this morning, former “Baywatch” star and model Pamela Anderson opened up about her history of sexual abuse as a child, and her own brush with an aggressive Harvey Weinstein. She also opened up a bit on some of the victims, saying “You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone,” adding that Harvey Weinstein’s well-known history of sexual exploits and abuse meant many women likely knew getting alone with him would result in something unwanted.

Of course Anderson is being heaped with all sorts of scorn, with a number of people saying she’s blaming the victims.

“I know that Hollywood is very seductive and these people want to be famous,” she said. “Sometimes you think you’re going to be safe with an adult in the room. I don’t know where this security comes from, but somehow I’ve dodged it all. I’ve been offered lots of things. A condo and a Porsche to be someone’s number one girl. I just naively said, ‘Well there must be a number two then, so I’m not interested.’ Money, homes, roles in movies. And I just didn’t want to do it that way. I had no desire. I’m a romantic and it didn’t appeal to me.”

Anderson went on to say that these women should have demanded their agents or someone else come into the room with them. That seems to be the main source of derision from people online, that women should need some sort of male guardian in order to not be left alone in a room with another man, no matter his reputation.

What do you think? Is Pamela Anderson blaming the wrong person here, or is she right that women need to be more aware of the potential dangers a situation presents, and take steps to avoid them?

This is Part One of the interview with Megyn Kelly. Part Two airs tomorrow: