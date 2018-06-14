Graffiti is constantly triaged. Removal crews respond based on the meaning behind the graffiti:

1. Hate

2. Gang tags

3. The rest…

If you want to take action sooner you can get free removal supplies from Portland’s Graffiti Abatement. The crew welcomes volunteers and will train you to remove graffiti safely.

You can also help remove graffiti and litter with other volunteers with Paint the Town Green. Portland, Metro, our sister station KINK and others will meet at the Gathering Church on SE 88th at 9am on Saturday. Paint the Town Green will provide all the needed tools, breakfast snacks, and lunch.

Volunteers will work in several neighborhoods:

Hawthorne Blvd

Division-Clinton

Richmond

Sunnyside

HAND (Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood District)

Lents

Foster-Powel

Brentwood-Darlington

Mt. Scott-Arleta

District Coalition SEUL (SE Uplift)

Sponsors and Partners

KINK, Metro, City of Portland Graffiti Abatement – ONI, SOLVE

Business Associations:

Hawthorne Blvd, Division-Clinton, District Coalition