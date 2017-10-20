Pacific Power To The Rescue

The goal is to get the lights back on after the Northern California wildfires.

Sixteen crew members from Pacific Power are stationed near Santa Rosa, California, helping PGE crews get power back on to thousands of people behind the fire lines. Ry Schwark with Pacific Power says this is no easy task. They’ve helped replace up to a thousand poles. Each one, typically, takes several hours. Just yesterday, they replaced four poles using helicopters to bring them to the areas that are hard to access. They plan to be there another 2 weeks or so to finish the job. This is part of an interlocking system between the agencies. In other words, when, and if, we need help up here, PG&E crews will come up to help us too.