Pacific Coast Fruit Company Recalls Bagged Salads

Pacific Coast Fruit Company in Portland is part of a larger recall of veggies from Mann Packing out of California. They may contain listeria monocytogenes which could cause a bacterial infection if you eat the affected food. There have been not reported illnesses. But, Pacific Coast Fruit is recalling salads from grocery stores. restaurants and deli chains in Oregon and Washington.

Here is the announcement about the recall.

Pacific Coast Fruit Company in Portland, Oregon is voluntarily recalling multiple types of bagged processed salads based on the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Pacific Coast Fruit utilized a portion of the Mann Packing’s affected products in our retail and food service processed bagged salads. Please see attached list below for specific products entered into commerce, including UPC codes, Pacific Coast Fruit Item Numbers, and Best if Use By Dates or Production Dates.

Pacific Coast recalled products were distributed to selected grocery, restaurant and deli chains in Oregon and Washington.

The recalled retail salads are packed in a 10 oz, 16 oz, 20 oz, 25 oz plastic clamshell style and value-added food service items are packed in 5 lbs – 20 lbs food service salad bags.

There have been NO reported illnesses associated with this recall to date. This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased this product should not consume it and are urged to return it to the place of purchase or destroy the product. Consumer with questions can contact Pacific Coast Fruit at 503-234-6411 between the hours of 8 am-4:30 pm PST Monday to Friday.

Pacific Coast Fruit Recalls Retail Salads

Description Item Number Brand UPC Code Best Used By Dates Carnival Cauli Florets 6/16 oz 73633 New Seasons Market 10200 24467 10/11/17-10/26/17 Small Veg Tray w/Dressing 10 oz 71675 Pacific Coast Fruit 20728 01713 10/12/17-10/27/17 Vegetable Tray 2/25 oz 71444 Pacific Coast Fruit 20728 71444 10/11/17-10/26/17 Veggie Mix Bag 4/20 oz 72013 Pacific Coast Fruit 20728 01710 10/10/17-10/25/17

Pacific Coast Fruit Value-Added Foodservice Salads Kits