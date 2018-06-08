Overdue Hiker Found Dead in Mount Rainier National Park
By Grant McHill
|
Jun 8, 2018 @ 10:43 AM

LONGMIRE, Wash. (AP) – Park officials say a 76-year-old hiker has been found dead in Mount Rainier National Park.

Park spokeswoman Patti Wold said in a news release Friday that the man set out for a day hike on Mazama Ridge in the Paradise area Wednesday. He was reported overdue the next day.

Search teams found his body Thursday afternoon in the Paradise River drainage. His body was released to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.

Park officials said the man, who was not identified, was an experienced hiker in the area.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

UPDATE: Father Who Drowned Trying to Save Son Off Oregon Coast Was a Teacher Recount Confirms Two Vote Win in 53rd District Primary Settlement Reached in Hanford Lawsuit Search Suspended for Missing Boogie Boarder Bend City Council Approves Plans for OSU Campus Escaped Inmate Found in Strangers Home
Comments