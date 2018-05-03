Oswego Lake Access to go Before Supreme Court

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Supreme Court is getting ready to hear arguments in a long-running case about access to Oswego Lake.

The Lake Oswego City Council passed a rule in 2012 that blocks access from public parks along the downtown lake.

Plaintiffs Mark Kramer and Todd Prager filed suit, contending that under Oregon law, all navigable waterways are public and must be accessible from public land.

A Clackamas County judge sided with the city and the Oregon Court of Appeals followed suit.

The Supreme Court will hear the case Friday morning at Aloha High School.