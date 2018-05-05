OSU Student With Rare Genetic Disease Hopes For Service Dog

Corvallis, Oregon- An Oregon State student has a rare genetic disease that makes life un-predictable and there is no cure but loved ones are raising money for something that COULD help.

https://www.gofundme.com/a-service-dog-for-ryleigh

Ryleigh Childers needs a service dog. One she can train to help her when she needs it the most. Ryleigh has Ehlers-Danlo Syndrome effecting her connective tissues. She suffers from joint dislocations EVERYDAY. She has to wear a lot of braces. Her digestive system is also paralyzed so she eats through a tube. And when her blood pressure surges she can pass out unexpectedly. That limits her ability to do things on her own.

No cure, but doctors say she could really benefit from having a service dog.

The dog could alert her when she is about to faint and help her move around.

Unfortunately Ryleigh's insurance won't cover a service dog, which could cost around four thousand dollars, so she has started a gofundme account and she's nearing her goal now.