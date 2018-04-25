OSU Student Jumps From Fifth Floor

Corvallis, Or. – An OSU student in his mid 20’s who suffered emotional distress, set fire to his dorm room and then jumped from his fifth floor window when Oregon State Police tried to enter his room. Other students living on the fifth floor at Hawley Hall were evacuated as a precaution.

Both Oregon State Police and The Benton County Mental Health Department responded to the call.

Some dorm rooms on the fourth floor suffered water damaged from sprinklers that were set off by the fire. OSU’s Steve Clark says some students should be able to return to their rooms today. But he says for rooms that suffered water damage, they’ll “have to determine what the extent of repairs are required and the time to do so.”

He says the student is about 25 years old and this was his first term at the university. He says the student is in the hospital and does not know his condition.