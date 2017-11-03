OSU Schedules Shot Clinics After Student Diagnosed With Meningococcal Disease

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Health officials are working to contain a recurrence of a potentially deadly disease at Oregon State University after tests confirmed a student has the same strain that caused an outbreak on campus last winter.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports Oregon State has scheduled two immunization clinics to vaccinate students against multiple forms of meningococcal disease, including the B strain, the one responsible for sickening three students last school year. All three of those students recovered.

The latest case of meningococcal disease, which is best known as a cause of meningitis, on the Corvallis campus was reported last Friday, when it was announced that an Oregon State undergrad was receiving treatment.

Benton County Health Department officials announced Thursday that test results confirmed the illness was caused by strain B.

