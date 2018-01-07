OSU Receives Grant To Reduce Food Waste

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State University was recently awarded a grant to reduce food waste on campus.

The Gazette-Times reports in a Saturday story that the university was awarded $27,000 from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s Materials Management program. The money will be used to install a Portland-based computer system in the dining halls that uses scales and cameras to collect food waste data.

Chris Anderson with University Housing and Dining Service says information collected from the system will be used by dining hall managers to alter or reduce purchases.

Anderson added that currently the school’s dining halls produce between 200,000 and 250,000 pounds of wasted food annually. He hopes the school for at least a 10 percent reduction in food waste with the help of the new system.