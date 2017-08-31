OSU Considering Changing Names Of Four Buildings

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State University is considering whether to change the names of four campus buildings that some students believe are named for racists.

The Gazette-Times reports the buildings are Avery Lodge, Benton Hall, Gill Coliseum and the Arnold Dining Center.

President Ed Ray said Wednesday that a committee will do a historical review of the buildings and their namesakes while also listening to what the community has to say.

The university has scheduled a series of six public meetings in September and October.

Ray said he will announce a decision on the name changes Nov. 27 – right after Thanksgiving weekend.